Companies House becomes a Chwarae Teg FairPlay Employer

The FairPlay Employer Silver award recognises our ongoing work to improve gender equality and create a workplace where all employees can thrive. We’ve had particular recognition for the number of women in our senior management team, for our flexible working policy and our commitment to continuing work to improve equality and diversity.

Companies House Chief Executive, Louise Smyth, said:

We’re delighted to have achieved the prestigious Chwarae Teg FairPlay Employer silver award. Companies House initiatives such as flexible working and our Women’s Network have been incredibly successful and are proof of our commitment to supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce. Working together with organisations like Chwarae Teg, we look forward to creating the best possible working environment for all of our people.

Chwarae Teg has been working over the past 25 years to inspire, lead and deliver gender equality. It has enabled women to achieve and prosper across all sectors, and at all levels of the economy in Wales.

The FairPlay Employer service benchmarks organisations against peer employers in terms of gender equality in the workplace. FairPlay Employers also receive ongoing support from Chwarae Teg to improve equality and diversity, tackle the gender pay gap and achieve the benefits of a truly balanced work force.

Chwarae Teg Business Lead, Louise David, said:

While there have been many advances for women in Wales over the years, there are still many challenges ahead. Chwarae Teg’s FairPlay Employer service to help businesses and organisations identify barriers and inequalities and equip them with the tools to tackle them so that they can enjoy the benefits of a truly balanced workforce.

Visit the Chwarae Teg FairPlay Employer service for more information on how to subscribe.

The service works to help employers identify and tackle barriers in their organisations giving them a clear path on the journey of gender equality and diversity.

