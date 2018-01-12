Communities urged to log on for new flood films

From February, the ‘Flood Friday’ films will be released on the first Friday of every month throughout the year and will focus on what residents and businesses can do to ‘Prepare, Act, Survive’ in the event of flooding.

Created by the Environment Agency’s Flood Resilience Team community engagement officers, the campaign is aimed at helping those who live, work and study in the region be more flood resilient.

The short films will focus on different aspects of flooding including:

how to stay safe in a flood

how to check if you are at risk of flooding

what is surface water flooding?

who to report flooding issues to

The first film focuses on how to check your flood risk and is already available on the Environment Agency’s Youtube channel and will be shared through social media.

Community engagement officers Taryn Al-Mashgari (Tyne and Wear), Sarah Pearce (Cleveland) and Anna Caygill (Durham and Darlington) worked together on the project. Taryn said:

These videos will be short and informative and include links to websites and organisations we work closely with to ensure communities have reliable information to help them understand, prepare for and recover from flooding. From our work with communities, we know how devastating it is to be flooded and the impact it has on lives and livelihoods, so we’re working hard to raise awareness of how to plan for such events.

As well as being shared on the Environment Agency’s Twitter and Youtube channels, they will be available on local authority websites and social media and shared with other partners including the social housing, community and voluntary sector.

To see the video visit Youtube

Communities can take three simple steps to help protect them, their homes and property from the devastating effects of flooding. Visit the gov.uk web pages to: