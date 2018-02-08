Press release
Committee welcomes report of the Cross-Party Working Group on an Independent Complaints and Grievance Policy
Statement from the Committee on the report of the Cross-Party Working Group on an Independent Complaints and Grievance Policy, which has been published today.
Lord Bew, Chair, Committee on Standards in Public Life said:
This is a strong, cross-party set of proposals from the working group, which offer a standard of protection and independent support in line with those that the best employers offer their staff.
We welcome the strengthening of the roles of the independent Parliamentary Commissioners for Standards and House Committees, and, for the first time, a shared and binding behaviour code.
For these proposals to fully address unacceptable behaviour, they must be rooted in the leadership, culture and practice of the House. This report is an important and welcome first step.
