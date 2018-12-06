Commissioner Reappointed to Historic England

Nicholas is the founding director of Create Streets, a social enterprise that encourages the creation of popular urban environments and strives for constructive public influence on the planning and development process.

Nicholas is currently leading planning, development and urban design-related projects for public sector, private sector and community group clients. He is the author of many studies into the links between good design and wellbeing, public support and value as well as into the policy and practice of planning. He has been described by the Architects’ Journal as a ‘leading figure’ on issues to do with the built environment.

Nicholas was originally appointed as a Historic England Commissioner in 2016.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Nicholas declared that he has canvassed on behalf of a political party.