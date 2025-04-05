Coalition of the Willing Military Chiefs in Ukraine ahead of crucial meetings next week

UK continues to lead international efforts to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Defence chiefs meet in Kyiv to coordinate military planning of multinational force to deter future Russian aggression.

Visit comes as Defence Secretary John Healey prepares to host meetings of defence ministers in Brussels.

As part of the UK’s leading efforts to build a Coalition of the Willing to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine, the Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met with Ukrainian and French counterparts in Kyiv.

The meetings focused on how to build on Ukraine’s current capabilities to put the country in the strongest possible position for the future.

The Defence Chiefs addressed the structure, size and composition required of any future reassurance force in Ukraine. With 30 countries expected to contribute to the Coalition, the UK’s leadership has been critical in pulling together partners and allies around the world.

Discussions will continue this coming week as the Defence Secretary hosts the next meeting of Coalition of the Willing defence ministers in Brussels with his French counterpart on Thursday and chairs the Ukraine Defence Contact Group with his German counterpart on Friday.

The UK and France will convene defence ministers from coalition nations to discuss the next stages of planning to support the security arrangements which will be needed to prevent any further Russian aggression. Discussions will build on the military planning that has taken place over the last few weeks with nations looking at contributing their own capabilities to support any future force.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will bring together around 50 nations to drive forward additional military support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian attacks. The UK convened and chaired the UDCG for the first time in February, with 46 nations in attendance, raising extra 1.5billon Euros in military aid for Ukraine.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Our coalition of nations, working at pace and willing to stand with Ukraine for the long-term, is a stark contrast to Russia who stand alone with only North Korea for a friend. As Putin prevaricates over a ceasefire, we will continue to ramp up our military planning, exploring the air, sea and land forces that could support a lasting peace in Ukraine. However, we will not jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the war. That’s why in the week ahead we will also convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to supply Ukraine with the military equipment they need to put them in the strongest possible position as they fight back brutal continuing Russian attacks.

The Chief of the Defence Staff’s visit follows a series of high-level engagements hosted in both Paris and London in the past month, with the Prime Minister travelling to Paris and hosting leaders in London and the Defence Secretary conducting simultaneous visits to France as well as joining an operational planning meeting alongside the Prime Minister at the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ).

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

The UK is ironclad in our support for Ukraine, which is why we’re stepping up for a just and lasting peace. Our meetings looked at how we can build on the formidable capabilities of the Ukrainian Army and put them in the strongest possible position to deter Russian aggression. I am encouraged by the strength of unity we’ve seen between our European and international allies.

This work delivers on the Prime Minister’s four-point plan to support Ukraine by ramping up delivery of weapons and equipment, boosting Ukraine’s defensive capabilities in the long term, working with allies to develop robust security assurances, and keeping up pressure on Putin.

The UK is fully committed to working with allies to step up support to ensure Ukraine remains in the strongest possible position, which is why £4.5 billion of military support will be provided this year – more than ever before.

The Defence Secretary has been clear that supporting Ukraine is vital to the security of stability of Europe, which is essential to the UK economy. The UK’s national security is a foundation for the government’s Plan for Change.

Last month, the Prime Minister announced a historic £1.6bn deal to provide more than five thousand air defence missiles for Ukraine in a boost for UK jobs and growth. The Chancellor also announced a £2.26 billion loan to bolster Ukrainian defence capabilities from frozen Russian assets.

The MOD has sent around 400 different capabilities to Ukraine, with a new £150 million package including drones, tanks and air defence systems announced on 12 February 2025, a £225 million package including drones, boats and munitions announced on 19 December 2024, and 650 lightweight multirole missiles announced on 6 September 2024.