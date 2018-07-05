Coal Authority publishes Annual Report and Accounts 2017-18

It’s been an inspiring year for the Coal Authority as we’ve continued to grow and transform into an organisation that’s increasingly sustainable to enable us to deliver our next 5 year plan.

Our next plan is an evolution of the strategy we’ve followed over the last 5 years. It balances a strong focus on core operational delivery to keep people safe and improve environments impacted by the UK’s mining legacy with a continued clear focus on innovation and continuous improvement. This enables us reduce costs to the taxpayer, support and develop our people and ensure we sustain the specialist skills we need to deliver for the future.

Over the past year we’ve worked to:

grow our customer base, diversify our income and make significant progress in saving costs through innovation

adapt and respond to major events, including flooding, and significant subsidence events

enable a mining reports market, and seen competition develop in line with our business plan

respond to our customers’ needs, launching a new report for consultants and conveyancers

develop our mine related services to enable those in government, infrastructure and development sectors to manage risk and cost

support the development of ochre, a by-product of our mine water treatment, as a fine art product

engage with water industry partners to examine various opportunities for water including co-treatment, supply and drought alleviation

We’ve contributed to the delivery of the UK’s Industrial Strategy by adopting solar power at some of our mine water treatment schemes and by evaluating the clean energy potential stored in our mine workings.

We’re proud of the progress we’ve made this last year. We are more relevant now than at any other time in our 24 year history, managing more social, economic and environmental impacts across an even broader range of customers.

Discover more about us, our work and our plans for the future.

Coal Authority annual report and accounts 2017-18