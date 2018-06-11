Coal Authority Public Board Meeting – 14 June 2018

Our next public board meeting will take place at 200 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, NG18 4RG, starting at 12:45 on Thursday 14 June 2018.

The board continues to conduct its business in public, as part of its ongoing commitment to giving stakeholders greater access to information on the activities undertaken by the Coal Authority.

View the board meeting agenda for 14 June 2018

Exceptional items of a commercially confidential nature will continue to be dealt with by the board in closed session.