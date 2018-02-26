CNC officer takes on marathon challenge for charity

PC Mike Frost is based at Hinkley Point and over the next few months will run the Bath Half marathon, the Weston Half marathon and the London marathon, a total of 52.4 miles.

Mike is carrying out the runs to raise money for the Miscarriage Association, a charity founded by a group of people who had experienced miscarriage which offers support and information to anyone affected by the loss of a baby in pregnancy and to raise awareness. Find out more from their website

Mike said: “I have been fundraising for the charity for a number of years, as prior to the arrival of our beautiful son, we suffered three miscarriages and the charity provided invaluable support to both me and my wife at this extremely upsetting and difficult time.

“I have run the Bath Half Marathon for the last two years and raised over £2,000 for the charity, however other commitments mean that this is the last year I will be able to fundraise, so I wanted to go out with a bang and complete two halves and a full marathon.

“The thought of completing three long distance runs is daunting but I have been training a lot, which has meant the added bonus of a two-stone weight loss! My aim is to complete the London Marathon in just over four hours and 30 minutes so that is what I am working towards at the moment.

“Miscarriage is a subject that is not talked about much, especially amongst men, so I have also found running a way of dealing with my issues and hope that by completing these marathons, I will also raise awareness of the charity. My goal is to raise £1,500 and I would very much appreciate any donations people can spare.” To sponsor Mike in his fund-raising efforts, visit his fundraising page.