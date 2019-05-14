CNC officer pledges to cycle 240 miles in 24 hours for the PTC

On 22 June, 23 riders from forces in England, North Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as the British Transport Police, the Ministry of Defence Police and Gary representing the CNC will take part in the inaugural Cycleogical Bike Ride: Going the Distance for the PTC.

The riders will set off from The Police Treatment Centres in Auchterarder, Scotland and aim to reach the PTC in Harrogate, North Yorkshire in under 24 hours…a total distance of 240 miles!

The ride is specifically to support of the PTCs psychological wellbeing programme, as 1 in 4 officers who attend the centres currently do so to receive psychological wellbeing support for stress, anxiety or depression as a result of situation on or off duty. The PTC is a vital lifeline and confidential place of support for those officers who require help.

As well as raising funds to expand the services the PTCs can offer to support psychological wellbeing, the Cycleogical Bike Ride also wants to raise awareness of the need for increased psychological support for serving police officers.

Insp Thwaite said: “It is daunting to think about cycling over 240 miles in under 24 hours, however I have been training hard to make sure I am up to the Cycleogical challenge and am determined to raise as much cash as possible for this worthwhile cause.

“As well as raising funds, its really important that we raise awareness of how important it is to look after our mental health as police officers and what support is available to us all.”

Supporting Gary in his fundraising efforts couldn’t be easier, just text:

PTCRIDE 3 to 70085 to donate £3

PTCRIDE 5 to 70085 to donate £5 or

PTCRIDE 10 to 70085 to donate £10

Or make a donation online via Gary’s online giving page

