CNC Chief Constable to depart next year

Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) Chief Constable and CEO, Mike Griffiths, recently announced he will leave the organisation in March 2019 after over six years in charge.

Since joining the CNC in 2012, Mike Griffiths has overseen a period of rapid organisational change and an equally rapid growth in expectations of the CNC’s capabilities. During his tenure the force was, for the first time, deployed to provide armed police support to other police forces across the country, on two separate occasions.

Civil Nuclear Police Authority (CNPA) Chair Vic Emery said:

‘I would like to thank Mike for his dedication to the CNC during a period of unprecedented change. He has led on so many of the major improvement programmes that has taken the CNC forward into its new era. His commitment to the Constabulary has been an example to us all.’

Chief Constable Mike Griffiths said:

‘My contract was due to end in September 2019 after seven-years but I have decided, after much hard thought, to go slightly early in order to give the CNPA the opportunity to recruit my successor at the start of a new strategic planning cycle.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the CNC, and I remain fully committed to leading this great organisation until my departure in March. We all have a very important role within counter terrorism policing and the civil nuclear industry to deliver and during the next six months that is my focus.’

The CNC began the search for its next Chief Constable and CEO on Monday 8 October through Executive Search company Gatenby Sanderson.