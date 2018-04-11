News story
CMA launches Trinity Mirror/Express merger investigation
The CMA has launched an initial investigation into the completed Trinity Mirror/Express merger.
Trinity Mirror plc took over part of Northern & Shell Media Group Limited, including the Express and Star newspapers, in February 2018.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will now assess whether this deal could significantly reduce competition within the UK media sector, in line with its merger guidance.
The deadline for the initial decision is 7 June 2018. Further details, including how interested parties can submit evidence, are available on the investigation case page.
Published 11 April 2018