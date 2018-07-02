News story
CMA announces new Deputy Chief Economic Adviser
The Competition and Markets Authority is pleased to announce Julie Bon as its next Deputy Chief Economic Adviser.
An Economics Director at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) since 2014, Ms Bon has led the economics on a number of competition investigations, including the retail banking market inquiry, Ladbrokes-Coral merger and Tesco-Booker merger.
She holds a PhD in Economics from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, and a DEA in Economics and Political Science from Sciences Po.
Mike Walker, Chief Economic Adviser at the CMA, said:
I am delighted that Julie is going to be our new Deputy Chief Economic Adviser.
Julie brings a formidable array of talents to the role. She is an excellent economist, has deep institutional knowledge of the UK competition regime and is highly respected, both within and outside the organisation. I am sure she will be hugely successful in the role.