CMA announces new Deputy Chief Economic Adviser

An Economics Director at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) since 2014, Ms Bon has led the economics on a number of competition investigations, including the retail banking market inquiry, Ladbrokes-Coral merger and Tesco-Booker merger.

She holds a PhD in Economics from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, and a DEA in Economics and Political Science from Sciences Po.

Mike Walker, Chief Economic Adviser at the CMA, said: