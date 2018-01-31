Clare Lombardelli appointed as Chief Economic Advisor

Clare Lombardelli has been appointed as the new Director General, Economics and Chief Economic Advisor to the Treasury, replacing Sir David Ramsden who joined the Bank of England in September 2017. She will take up the role on 3 April.

About Clare Lombardelli

Clare is currently the Director of Strategy, Planning and Budget at HM Treasury where she is the lead advisor to the Chancellor on fiscal events, and is a member of the Treasury’s Executive Management Board. She holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, and is a Visiting Research Fellow at King’s College London.

Clare has worked in government since 2005, after starting her career as an economist at the Bank of England. Her roles have included Principal Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Private Secretary for Economic Affairs to the Prime Minister, and Deputy Director for Labour Market Policy. She has also worked as a technical advisor for the International Monetary Fund.

About the role

The Chief Economic Advisor works to deliver the government’s macroeconomic objectives, promoting sustainable economic growth and setting and implementing fiscal policy. The post-holder manages the Economics and Fiscal Groups in Treasury, sits on the Executive Management Board of HM Treasury and is co-head of the Government Economic Service.