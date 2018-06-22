Civil/crime news: LAA annual report and accounts and DLAC report

The LAA annual report & accounts for 2017 to 2018 and the DLAC report for the same period are both now available on GOV.UK.

These are the fifth such reports for the agency since it came into being in April 2013.

The LAA and the DLAC role were both created by the LASPO Act 2012. The reports document the work carried out under these functions.

Further information

Legal Aid Agency annual report and accounts 2017 to 2018

Director of Legal Aid Casework annual report 2017 to 2018