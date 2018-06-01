Civil/crime news: CWA bulkload spreadsheet version 1.23 update

You need to use version 1.23 of the bulkload spreadsheet to submit claims in Contract Work and Administration (CWA). This is now available for you to download on GOV.UK.

The updated version 1.23 has been amended in line with the Mental Health Changes that were introduced on 1 June 2018. It replaces version 1.22 which should no longer be used for submissions.

A new guidance document has been produced. You can find out more by downloading the latest guidance from GOV.UK.

Further information

