Civil news: tender update on new 2018 contract opportunities

A new opportunity is now open to tender for 2018 civil face to face contract work.

Who can tender?

The tender process is open to both existing contract holders and new entrants.

This includes:

organisations that have already tendered for a 2018 Standard Civil contract and wish to deliver additional services to those already notified organisations which have not previously tendered

How will the tender work?

It is a single-stage process that will assess an organisation’s:

suitability to contract with us

ability to meet our service requirements

Contracts will be procured using a non-competitive process. Any organisation assessed as being suitable and meeting the minimum service requirements will be awarded a contract.

Which categories of law are open to bids?

Tenders are invited in the following categories of law:

family, including private law family and public law child care work housing, debt and welfare benefits immigration and asylum mental health community care claims against public authorities, formerly known as ‘actions against the police etc’ clinical negligence public law family mediation

How can I tender?

Tenders must be submitted using the LAA’s e-Tendering system – see below. A link is also available on the tender pages of the LAA website.

If you wish to tender then you must submit a response to both the:

selection questionnaire (SQ)

relevant invitation to tender (ITT) in the category of work you wish to deliver

Deadline for tender submissions

All bids must be made through LAA’s e-Tendering system by 5pm on 10 August 2018.

Further information

Civil 2018 contracts tender – to find out more and download the IFA document

e-Tendering system – to submit your tender