Civil news: tender opportunities for 2018 contract work

We are seeking to secure additional services in the following areas to ensure universally good coverage for 2018 civil contract work:

specialist legal advice delivered via the Civil Legal Advice (CLA) helpline in the discrimination category

Housing Possession Court Duty Scheme (HPCDS) services for the Cornwall scheme area

face to face family housing and debt and immigration and asylum services in some geographic areas

An expression of interest for the Cornwall HPCDS opened on 28 March and closes at 5pm on Friday 13 April. Other tender opportunities will open in April 2018.

Where can I find out more?

Details about the further tender opportunities are available on the civil 2018 contracts tender page. This includes:

update notice detailing the further tender opportunities

expression of interest to deliver HPCDS services in the Cornwall scheme area

additional notice concerning CLA education and discrimination contracts

Further information

Civil 2018 contracts tender