Civil news: relaunch of electronic escape case claim1 forms

We have redeveloped the electronic versions of the EC Claim1 forms for providers to use when submitting escape case claims for controlled work matters.

These forms are web based and:

make the completion and submission process simpler and quicker

reduce the chances of the form being rejected

have been redeveloped to be more user-friendly

Does this affect processing of work?

There are no changes to the way this category of work is processed. The electronic forms provide a more efficient way to submit the claim, which providers should find more convenient.

Although no changes to the assessment process are being made the current Word-based versions of the form will eventually be withdrawn.

Using digital escape case claim forms will then be mandatory for submitting your claims for controlled work.

Important to learn new process

We recommend that providers begin to make themselves familiar with the process for submitting digital claims before the paper option is withdrawn.

There are separate electronic claim EC Claim1 forms for these escape case categories:

civil

mental health

immigration and asylum

Once the form is completed providers should use the submit button so that the form can be assessed. You can find a link to the new forms below.

Submitting your case file

Paper case files should be submitted to the usual escape cases postal address.

The assessment will be completed and results issued to you in the same format as at present.

Electronic case files should be placed in a secure cloud based system and details of how to access the account provided with the electronic EC Claim1.

Alternatively, electronic files can be provided on compact disc and sent through the post.

Assessment of the claim will then be completed without the need for a paper case file. We will then email you with the assessment result.

Further information

Escaped cases – online portal

mhu-ec@legalaid.gsi.gov.uk – email for advice on using electronic claim forms 0151 235 6750 – urgent enquiries only