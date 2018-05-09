Civil news: funding for victims of modern slavery and trafficking

Victims of modern slavery and human trafficking in immigration cases continue to be entitled to legal aid funding.

A court declaration, agreed with the LAA, clarified the scope of funding for immigration services available to victims of trafficking or modern slavery.

This funding is available irrespective of whether:

a formal application is made for leave to remain, or

this is automatically considered under the modern slavery victims’ discretionary leave policy

The court declaration confirms the basis on which legal aid is available under the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO).

Where can I find out more?

The full text of the declaration and an explanation of how LASPO is applied in these circumstances is available for download on GOV.UK.

Further information

Work out who qualifies for civil legal aid – to download ‘clarification of funding in trafficking cases’