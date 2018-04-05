Civil news: CLA market engagement

The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) will shortly be inviting tenders to award new Civil Legal Advice (CLA) specialist telephone advice contracts in the discrimination category of law.

CLA provides access to legally aided advice in specified categories of law, including discrimination, for eligible individuals. Most CLA advice is delivered by telephone but in some instances face to face advice may be provided.

The procurement process for CLA discrimination contracts is expected to open in late April, with services under new contracts commencing on 1 September 2018.

Before beginning the tender process, LAA is holding a market engagement event for organisations that may be interested in tendering for this service.

At the event LAA will provide information on:

the tender process for CLA discrimination contracts

the CLA service and contract

the changes we intend to make to how CLA discrimination services currently operate

We will welcome feedback from attendees and will answer questions organisations may have. The market engagement event will be delivered via a web hosted event at 11 am on 16 April. We expect the session to last approximately 1 hour.

Organisations wishing to attend must register by 12 noon on Friday 13 April 2018 to secure their place.

Register online for LAA market engagement event.

Should a large number of applicants be interested in attending we may need to limit the number per organisation and/or representatives from prospective bidding organisations will be prioritised over third party consultants.

For those who cannot attend this event, information will be published on LAA’s tender pages shortly afterwards.

Further information

Questions or requests to attend should be sent to civil.contracts@justice.gov.uk.