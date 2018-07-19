Civil news: 2018 civil contract documents updated

We have now published the final draft of the contract documents which form the 2018 Standard Civil Contract.

The amendments made are minor in nature and aim to clarify issues which have appeared since the first draft was published.

The following 2018 Standard Civil Contract documents have been amended:

Standard terms Specification (general rules) Family mediation specification Immigration and asylum and IRCs specification Schedule Category definitions

We have also published a separate schedule which will be used for providers carrying out mediation contract work.

Further information

2018 Standard Civil Contract – to download final draft versions of contract documents