CIC Regulator's telephones technical fault

Customers are able to leave a voicemail message but we are unable to call back at present. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this disruption.

We ask that all enquiries are sent to cicregulator@companieshouse.gov.uk and we will respond within 24-48 hours.

We are hoping the telephone service will be back up and running shortly and will keep you updated via this page and @CICRegulator.