Ciara Eastell appointed to Arts Council England

Ciara Eastell OBE is Chief Executive of Libraries Unlimited, a nationally renowned charity and social enterprise trialling new and innovative models for delivering modern library services. A Chartered Librarian for over 20 years, Ciara led the establishment of Libraries Unlimited and has continued to drive the organisation forward over the past two years, gaining National Portfolio Organisation status from Arts Council England, expanding the organisation’s geographical reach, developing new digital-making services through its growing network of FabLabs and securing more than £1 million in additional funding to improve and enhance library services.

Her extensive experience in public libraries has seen roles in a number of library services across England over the past 20 years, including Nottinghamshire, Gateshead, Cambridgeshire, Somerset and Devon, where she was Head of Libraries, Culture and Heritage for Devon County Council and lead the library service for almost eight years.

Ciara was President of the Society of Chief Librarians (SCL) from 2014 – 2016; was an inaugural member of the national Libraries Taskforce and is a member of the British Library’s Advisory Council. Ciara was amongst the first cohort of Fellows to take part in the Clore Leadership Programme in 2005. She was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours in 2017 for services to libraries.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Ciara has declared no such political activity.