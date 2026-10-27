Churches Conservation Trust: Tuesday 27th October 2026
The King has approved the re-appointment of Ms Tanvir Zehra Hasan as a Member of the Churches Conservation Trust for a second term until 31st January 2031.
The King has approved the re-appointment of Ms Tanvir Zehra Hasan as a Trustee for a second term until 31st January 2031.
Tanvir, Chair of the Conservation Committee of the CCT, is an accredited conservation architect specialising in listed buildings within Conservation Areas. She provides vital guidance to the Board on maintaining 358 churches and new Church of England vestings, while drawing on her landmark heritage experience to adapt these historic spaces for community use.
Internationally, Tanvir consults for the World Monuments Fund in Iraq on post-conflict restoration, including key sites at Amedi, Erbil Citadel, and Mosul Museum. Her work helps reconcile divided communities while building local capacity through training in conservation and traditional crafts such as stonemasonry and timber joinery.