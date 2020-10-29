Churches Conservation Trust Re-appointments: 29 October 2020

The Queen has approved the re-appointment of Ms Susan Linda Wilkinson and Mr Graham William Donaldson as Members of the Churches Conservation Trust for a second term until 30 June 2023.

Sue was an executive board director at the National Trust until the end of 2016 with responsibility for leading on membership, fundraising, volunteering and participation; she was also the Trust’s executive lead on tourism. Sue is Deputy Chair at the Churches Conservation Trust, a Commissioner at Historic England and a Trustee at English Heritage, Canal & River Trust, and the Medical Research Foundation. She was a Board Director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) until September 2020. Previously she served on the Visit England Board and as a Trustee of the Institute of Fundraising.

Born and raised in Western Canada, William Donaldson moved to the UK to read Theology at the University of Wales. Following an early charity-sector career in property management with the Diocese of Gloucester, he became a founding shareholder and Chairman of Mainstay Group, gaining a wealth of experience in managing large teams delivering industry-leading customer service and innovations. Having undertaken several successful joint venture projects in Real Estate, William recently led the sale of Mainstay Group to FirstPort, the UK’s largest residential property services group. He continues an active involvement in business especially within UK Real Estate. William is delighted to be involved with Churches Conservation Trust, bringing together his love for churches, architecture and entrepreneurship.