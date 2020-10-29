Churches Conservation Trust appointment: 29 October 2020

The Queen has approved the appointment of the Reverend Canon Timothy Goode as a Member of the Churches Conservation Trust with effect from 1 November 2020.

Tim studied Music at Huddersfield Polytechnic and trained as a secondary school teacher at the Roehampton Institute. He was Director of Music of Homefield School from 1995-2007. He trained for ministry at Ripon College Cuddesdon and served his title at Croydon Minster, in the diocese of Southwark, and was ordained priest in 2010.

From 2012-18, Tim was Team Vicar of St Luke’s Whyteleafe and St Peter and St Paul, Chaldon, part of the Caterham Team ministry. He is presently the Rector of St Margaret’s Lee and also the Disability Advisor to the Southwark Diocese.

Tim is a member of the National Disability Task Group, which advises the Archbishops on disability issues and is a member of the General Synod. He was made an Honorary Canon of Southwark Cathedral in September 2020.