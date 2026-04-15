Churches Conservation Trust: 15th April 2026

The King has approved the re-appointment of Mrs Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Peace, CBE, BA, as Chair, and the appointment of Ms Sally Jane Watson, MA, and Mr Andrew Neil Morgan, BEng, as Trustees.

Liz was educated at Royal Holloway College, University of London, and obtained a BA in History. From 1974 she worked in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a number of roles including Assistant Director in the Army Secretariat and Defence Estates. Liz was Company Secretary and Director of Corporate Affairs at QinetiQ Group plc from 1990, providing scientific and technical advice to the MoD. In 2002 and until her retirement in 2014 she served as Chief Executive of the British Property Federation. Her extensive non-executive portfolio includes Directorships at The Howard de Walden Estate, AEW UK REIT plc and Greencore Homes, alongside being Chair of the University of Cambridge Property Board, Chair of Nuclear Waste Services Ltd and Senior Independent Governor at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. She became a Trustee of the Churches Conservation Trust in 2013 and has been Chair since January 2022.

Sally was educated at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, obtaining a BA in Anglo Saxon, Norse and Celtic in 1996. From 2001 she worked in a number of posts as a journalist in BBC News. In 2016 was appointed as Deputy Editor of Good Morning Britain, ITV and became a member of the senior leadership team at ITV News. Sally is currently the Trustee of SAVE Britain’s Heritage and a supporter of the National Brain Appeal where she was a member of the gala fundraising committee to help raise £7million to build the world’s first rare dementia care centre. She has been a mentor to several young and diverse journalists, with a particular interest in aspiring journalists from challenging socio-economic backgrounds.

Andrew was educated at the University of Southampton obtaining a BEng in Mechanical Engineering. He has worked in the Civil Service from 1996 in a wide range of project and programme management roles. In 2021 he was appointed as Head of the Project Delivery Profession at HM Revenue and Customs and after completing the Major Projects Leadership Academy at the University of Oxford, in 2024 took up his current role as a Major Programme Director in the Senior Civil Service. Andrew has served as a Non-Executive Director of the Royal School of Church Music since 2019 and is currently the Vice-Chair of the Trustee Board. He is the founder and Director of St Ambrose Voices, a community style church choir based in Bristol and he also sings with the Bath Abbey Chamber Choir.