China IP Roadshow: 2018
China Attaché, Tom Duke, will be running the annual intellectual property roadshow from 1 to 7 November 2018, visiting Cardiff, Bristol, Guilford and London.
The UK Intellectual Property Office is holding an intellectual property roadshow run by Tom Duke, the UK’s IP Attaché to China.
The annual China IP roadshow will run from 1 to 7 November and this year will visit Cardiff, Bristol, Guilford and London.
Based in the British Embassy Beijing, Tom supports hundreds of UK companies each year to protect and enforce IP in China. He will draw on this experience to provide practical advice on a range of ventures in and with China. This includes exporting, manufacturing, investment, collaborative research, technology licensing and creative collaboration.
China IP Roadshow events are open to large and small business, and cover all industry sectors. The events will cover all major aspects of IP: patents, trade marks, designs, copyright and trade secrets. All sessions will be interactive with opportunities to comment, ask questions and network with other participants. 1-2-1 meetings with Tom and IPO staff are available at several events.
The dates and locations for each city are provided below, along with links to further information and registration pages. All events are free of charge.
Thursday 1 November 2018
In partnership with Welsh Government, the China IP Roadshow will begin with an event in Cardiff.
Cardiff
- time/date: 8am to 10:30am
- venue: Sophia Gardens
- title: Succeeding in China: How to Mitigate Intellectual Property Risk
- suitable for: Companies of all sizes and in all sectors.
- more information and sign-up details are available.
Friday 2 November 2018
The China IP Roadshow will visit Bristol for an event held in partnership with Enterprise Europe Network South West, Innovate UK, China-Britain Business Council and Department for International Trade.
Bristol
- time/date: midday to 2:30pm
- venue: Leigh Court Business Centre
- title: Succeeding in China: How to Mitigate Intellectual Property Risk
- suitable for: Companies of all sizes and in all sectors.
- more information and sign-up details are available.
Monday 5 November 2018
In partnership with Enterprise M3 and M3 Growth Hub, the China IP Roadshow will be hosting an event at the University of Surrey, Guilford.
Guilford
- time/date: 9:30am to midday
- venue: University of Surrey
- title: Succeeding in China: How to Mitigate Intellectual Property Risk
- suitable for: Companies of all sizes, with a particularly relevance for those in high technology sectors
- more information and sign-up details are available.
Wednesday 7 November 2018
In partnership with the China-Britain Business Council, the China IP Roadshow will be running a practical workshop on managing IP risk in UK-China collaborative research and technology commercialisation.
London
- time/date: 2pm to 5:30pm
- venue: China-Britain Business Council office, Victoria
- title: IP in UK-China technology projects
- suitable for: Academic researches and technology transfer offices
- more information and sign-up details are available.
If you require further information on the 2018 China IP Roadshow please contact Hannah Hunt.