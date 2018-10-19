China IP Roadshow: 2018

The UK Intellectual Property Office is holding an intellectual property roadshow run by Tom Duke, the UK’s IP Attaché to China.

The annual China IP roadshow will run from 1 to 7 November and this year will visit Cardiff, Bristol, Guilford and London.

Based in the British Embassy Beijing, Tom supports hundreds of UK companies each year to protect and enforce IP in China. He will draw on this experience to provide practical advice on a range of ventures in and with China. This includes exporting, manufacturing, investment, collaborative research, technology licensing and creative collaboration.

China IP Roadshow events are open to large and small business, and cover all industry sectors. The events will cover all major aspects of IP: patents, trade marks, designs, copyright and trade secrets. All sessions will be interactive with opportunities to comment, ask questions and network with other participants. 1-2-1 meetings with Tom and IPO staff are available at several events.

The dates and locations for each city are provided below, along with links to further information and registration pages. All events are free of charge.

Thursday 1 November 2018

In partnership with Welsh Government, the China IP Roadshow will begin with an event in Cardiff.

Cardiff

time/date: 8am to 10:30am

venue: Sophia Gardens

title: Succeeding in China: How to Mitigate Intellectual Property Risk

suitable for: Companies of all sizes and in all sectors.

more information and sign-up details are available.

Friday 2 November 2018

The China IP Roadshow will visit Bristol for an event held in partnership with Enterprise Europe Network South West, Innovate UK, China-Britain Business Council and Department for International Trade.

Bristol

time/date: midday to 2:30pm

venue: Leigh Court Business Centre

title: Succeeding in China: How to Mitigate Intellectual Property Risk

suitable for: Companies of all sizes and in all sectors.

more information and sign-up details are available.

Monday 5 November 2018

In partnership with Enterprise M3 and M3 Growth Hub, the China IP Roadshow will be hosting an event at the University of Surrey, Guilford.

Guilford

time/date: 9:30am to midday

venue: University of Surrey

title: Succeeding in China: How to Mitigate Intellectual Property Risk

suitable for: Companies of all sizes, with a particularly relevance for those in high technology sectors

more information and sign-up details are available.

Wednesday 7 November 2018

In partnership with the China-Britain Business Council, the China IP Roadshow will be running a practical workshop on managing IP risk in UK-China collaborative research and technology commercialisation.

London

time/date: 2pm to 5:30pm

venue: China-Britain Business Council office, Victoria

title: IP in UK-China technology projects

suitable for: Academic researches and technology transfer offices

more information and sign-up details are available.

If you require further information on the 2018 China IP Roadshow please contact Hannah Hunt.