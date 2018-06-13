News story
Chief Inspector publishes 2017-18 Annual Report
The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration publishes his Annual Report for the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
This is the third Annual Report published by David Bolt since he took up the post of Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration in May 2015. Between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2018 the Chief Inspector conducted 20 Inspections and made 91 recommendations.
Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, Annual Report for the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
Published 13 June 2018