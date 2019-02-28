Charlie Taylor reappointed as Chair of YJB

The Secretary of State has announced the reappointment of Charlie Taylor as Chair of the Youth Justice Board (YJB) for a period of one year.

His new term will run from 17 March 2019 to 16 March 2020.

Charlie Taylor said:

I’m delighted to have been reappointed as Chair of the YJB. I will continue to focus on delivering the Board’s priorities, advising ministers and improving outcomes for children who come into contact with the justice system.

Further reading

Charlie Taylor’s biography