Charlie Taylor reappointed as Chair of YJB
The Secretary of State has announced the reappointment of Charlie Taylor as Chair of the Youth Justice Board (YJB) for a period of one year.
His new term will run from 17 March 2019 to 16 March 2020.
Charlie Taylor said:
I’m delighted to have been reappointed as Chair of the YJB. I will continue to focus on delivering the Board’s priorities, advising ministers and improving outcomes for children who come into contact with the justice system.
