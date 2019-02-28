News story

Charlie Taylor reappointed as Chair of YJB

The Secretary of State has announced the reappointment of Charlie Taylor as Chair of the Youth Justice Board.

Youth Justice Board for England and Wales
Charlie Taylor

The Secretary of State has announced the reappointment of Charlie Taylor as Chair of the Youth Justice Board (YJB) for a period of one year.

His new term will run from 17 March 2019 to 16 March 2020.

Charlie Taylor said:

I’m delighted to have been reappointed as Chair of the YJB. I will continue to focus on delivering the Board’s priorities, advising ministers and improving outcomes for children who come into contact with the justice system.

