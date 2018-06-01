Charity Commission Board Member Extension

Mike Ashley is a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Barclays PLC. He is also the Non-executive Chair of the Government Internal Audit Agency and his other current appointments include membership of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants and the Ethics Standards Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mike was formerly Head of Quality and Risk Management, KPMG Europe LLP and has more than 20 years’ experience as an audit partner for several large financial services groups (most recently HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered PLC) and for the Bank of England.

This role is remunerated at £350 per day. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Mike has declared no such activity.