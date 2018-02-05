Changes to the manual of trade marks practice

User feedback identified some errors, so we have corrected those errors and used the opportunity to make some further changes.

The most noticeable change is the document’s structure. We have divided the examination practice content into four individual parts. They are as follows:

part A: Introduction

part B: Alphabetical list of examination practice

part C: Notifications

part D: Overcoming objections

None of the revisions establishes any major changes in examination practice and procedure.

Later this year we will change the format of the Manual from a PDF format to a website-orientated format to match our Manual of Patent Practice and the Registered Designs Examination Practice Guide.

If you have any feedback please contact the manual editor.