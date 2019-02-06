Changes to the Board of NS&I announced

Technology and IT expert Jill Lucas has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of NS&I, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury announced today (6 February 2019).

Ms Lucas has had an extensive career in technology, most recently at Unilever leading a technology transformation to cloud computing. Before this she served as Chief Information Officer at both Towergate Insurance and Belron International.

Ms Lucas’s three-year term began on 1 February 2019.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I’s Chief Executive, said:

I am delighted to welcome Jill to the NS&I Board. We look forward to drawing on her longstanding experience in the technology sector in order for us to become a digital first organisation, which will continue to benefit our customers and the business.

John Glen, Economic Secretary, has also extended James Furse’s term as a NS&I Non-Executive Director for a further year, up to 31 December 2019. Mr Furse is a Non-Executive Director of Ageas UK Insurance and prior to joining the NS&I board in January 2012, he was Managing Director of John Lewis Partnership financial services.

The current NS&I Board members are:

Ed Anderson – Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board

Ian Ackerley – Chief Executive

Paul Henry – Director, Risk

Dax Harkins – Director, B2B

Jill Waters – Director, Retail

Urvashi Bhagat – Director, Finance

Matthew Smith – Director, Partnership

Sarah Tebbutt – Director, People and Strategy

Paul Habershon – Director, IT and Change

James Furse – Non-Executive Director

Sharmila Nebhrajani OBE – Non-Executive Director

Christopher Fisher– Non-Executive Director

Jill Lucas – Non-Executive Director

Mario Pisani – HM Treasury Representative

Further information

The appointments of Jill Lucas and James Furse as Non-Executive Directors were regulated by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

Jill Lucas and James Furse have confirmed that they have not engaged in any political activity in the past five years.

Non-Executive members of NS&I’s Board ensure a sound strategy is in place to meet the organisation’s remit of raising cost-effective debt financing for the government. They also act as an external source of advice, have oversight of risk control and ensure NS&I’s links with its outsourcing partner, Atos, remain open and transparent.

NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK, offering a range of savings and investments to 25 million customers who have invested £157 billion. All products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.