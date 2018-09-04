Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe in January 2019
Ms Melanie Robinson has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Melanie Robinson
Married to: Lucas Robinson
Children: Two
|2015 to present
|World Bank Group Washington, Executive Director for the UK
|2012 to 2015
|Department for International Development (DFID), Addis Ababa, Head of Office
|2010 to 2012
|DFID, Principal Private Secretary to Secretary of State
|2009 to 2010
|Department for Energy and Climate Change, Head of International Climate Policy
|2007 to 2009
|DFID, Team Leader, Climate Change Adaptation
|2005 to 2007
|DFID, Private Secretary to Secretary of State
|2004 to 2005
|DFID, Policy Analyst, lead on UK G8 and EU Presidencies
|2002 to 2004
|DFID, Senior Programme Officer, Mozambique
|2001 to 2002
|DFID, Policy Analyst, Performance and Effectiveness Department
|2000 to 2001
|DFID, EU Lead, Central and South Eastern Europe Department
