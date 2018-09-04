Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe in January 2019

Ms Melanie Robinson has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Published 4 September 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Ms Melanie Robinson has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe
Ms Melanie Robinson has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe in succession to Ms Catriona Laing CB who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Robinson will take up her appointment in January 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Melanie Robinson

Married to: Lucas Robinson

Children: Two

2015 to present World Bank Group Washington, Executive Director for the UK
2012 to 2015 Department for International Development (DFID), Addis Ababa, Head of Office
2010 to 2012 DFID, Principal Private Secretary to Secretary of State
2009 to 2010 Department for Energy and Climate Change, Head of International Climate Policy
2007 to 2009 DFID, Team Leader, Climate Change Adaptation
2005 to 2007 DFID, Private Secretary to Secretary of State
2004 to 2005 DFID, Policy Analyst, lead on UK G8 and EU Presidencies
2002 to 2004 DFID, Senior Programme Officer, Mozambique
2001 to 2002 DFID, Policy Analyst, Performance and Effectiveness Department
2000 to 2001 DFID, EU Lead, Central and South Eastern Europe Department

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 4 September 2018

Related content