Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Vietnam in July 2018

Mr Gareth Ward has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in succession to Mr Giles Lever, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Ward will take up his appointment in July 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Gareth Edward Ward

Married to: Olena Ward

Children: Two

2013 – present FCO, Head of China Department

2010 – 2013 St Petersburg, Her Majesty’s Consul General

2007 – 2010 Beijing, First Secretary, Head of Foreign and Security Policy Team

2004 – 2006 FCO, Section Head for Justice and Home Affairs, Europe Directorate

2003 – 2004 FCO, Section Head for Germany and Austria, Europe Directorate

1998 – 2002 Moscow, Second Secretary Development

1996 – 1997 FCO, Desk Officer for Hungary and Bulgaria

1996 Joined FCO

