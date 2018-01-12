Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Vietnam in July 2018
Mr Gareth Ward has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Mr Gareth Ward has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in succession to Mr Giles Lever, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Ward will take up his appointment in July 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Gareth Edward Ward
Married to: Olena Ward
Children: Two
2013 – present FCO, Head of China Department
2010 – 2013 St Petersburg, Her Majesty’s Consul General
2007 – 2010 Beijing, First Secretary, Head of Foreign and Security Policy Team
2004 – 2006 FCO, Section Head for Justice and Home Affairs, Europe Directorate
2003 – 2004 FCO, Section Head for Germany and Austria, Europe Directorate
1998 – 2002 Moscow, Second Secretary Development
1996 – 1997 FCO, Desk Officer for Hungary and Bulgaria
1996 Joined FCO
