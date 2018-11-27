News story
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan
Mr Hugh Philpott OBE has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to Turkmenistan.
Mr Hugh Philpott OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan in succession to Miss Thorda Abbott-Watt. Mr Philpott will take up his appointment in Summer 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full Name: Hugh Stanley Philpott OBE
Married to:Janine Frederica Philpott
Children: One
|2015 to present
|Dushanbe, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2014 to 2015
|Temporary Assignments including as Charge d’Affaires in Astana and Crisis Manager and resilience Deputy Head of Mission in Kyiv
|2012 to 2013
|Language training (Russian)
|2008 to 2012
|FCO and Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, Head of Science & Innovation Network and Deputy Head of International Science & Innovation Unit
|2007 to 2008
|FCO, Deputy Head of Science & Innovation Group
|2005 to 2007
|FCO, Deputy Head of Overseas Territories Department
|2001 to 2004
|Muscat, Deputy Head of Mission
|1999 to 2001
|FCO, Head of Bermuda and Caribbean Section, Overseas Territories Directorate
|1997 to 1999
|Department for International Development, Programme Manager, Russia, East Europe and Central Asia Department
|1991 to 1993
|FCO, Desk Officer, Bermuda, Turks & Caicos Islands, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands
|1990 to 1991
|FCO, Assistant Desk Officer for Israel and Lebanon
|1988 to 1990
|Iraq, Third Secretary
|1987 to 1988
|Language training (Arabic)
|1985 to 1987
|Budapest, Vice-Consul
|1984 to 1985
|Language Training (Hungarian)
|1982 to 1984
|Oslo, Pro-consul
|1980 to 1982
|FCO, Assistant Desk Officer Security Dept
|1980
|Joined FCO
Published 27 November 2018