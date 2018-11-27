News story

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan

Mr Hugh Philpott OBE has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to Turkmenistan.

Mr Hugh Philpott OBE

Mr Hugh Philpott OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan in succession to Miss Thorda Abbott-Watt. Mr Philpott will take up his appointment in Summer 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full Name: Hugh Stanley Philpott OBE

Married to:Janine Frederica Philpott

Children: One

2015 to present Dushanbe, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2014 to 2015 Temporary Assignments including as Charge d’Affaires in Astana and Crisis Manager and resilience Deputy Head of Mission in Kyiv
2012 to 2013 Language training (Russian)
2008 to 2012 FCO and Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, Head of Science & Innovation Network and Deputy Head of International Science & Innovation Unit
2007 to 2008 FCO, Deputy Head of Science & Innovation Group
2005 to 2007 FCO, Deputy Head of Overseas Territories Department
2001 to 2004 Muscat, Deputy Head of Mission
1999 to 2001 FCO, Head of Bermuda and Caribbean Section, Overseas Territories Directorate
1997 to 1999 Department for International Development, Programme Manager, Russia, East Europe and Central Asia Department
1991 to 1993 FCO, Desk Officer, Bermuda, Turks & Caicos Islands, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands
1990 to 1991 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer for Israel and Lebanon
1988 to 1990 Iraq, Third Secretary
1987 to 1988 Language training (Arabic)
1985 to 1987 Budapest, Vice-Consul
1984 to 1985 Language Training (Hungarian)
1982 to 1984 Oslo, Pro-consul
1980 to 1982 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer Security Dept
1980 Joined FCO

