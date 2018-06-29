Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates
Mr Patrick Moody has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in succession to Mr Philip Parham CMG, who has been appointed UK Envoy to the Commonwealth. Mr Moody will take up his appointment in July 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Patrick Moody
Married to: Atalanta Moody
Children: Two
|2017 to present
|FCO, Additional Director, Asia-Pacific Directorate
|2014 to 2017
|Islamabad, Deputy High Commissioner
|2012 to 2014
|FCO, Head, Pakistan and Afghanistan Department and Acting Director South Asia and Afghanistan Directorate
|2011 to 2012
|Home Office, Head, Border Security Unit
|2010 to 2011
|Home Office, Director of International Policy, UK Border Agency
|2010
|Higher Command and Staff Course, UK Defence Academy
|2006 to 2009
|Kuala Lumpur, Deputy High Commissioner
|2003 to 2006
|FCO, Deputy Head, Africa Department (Equatorial)
|1998 to 2002
|Brussels, Head, External Relations Team, UKDEL NATO
|1997 to 1998
|FCO, Head, Policy Team, Joint Export Promotion Department
|1996 to 1997
|FCO, Head, Money Laundering and Financial Crime Team
|1994 to 1996
|FCO, Head, Bosnia Team
|1990 to 1993
|Mexico City, Second Secretary (Press and Political)
|1988 to 1990
|FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, Gibraltar and Cyprus
