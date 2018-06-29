Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates

Mr Patrick Moody has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates in succession to Mr Philip Parham CMG, who has been appointed UK Envoy to the Commonwealth. Mr Moody will take up his appointment in July 2018.

Mr Patrick Moody has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Patrick Moody

Married to: Atalanta Moody

Children: Two

2017 to present FCO, Additional Director, Asia-Pacific Directorate
2014 to 2017 Islamabad, Deputy High Commissioner
2012 to 2014 FCO, Head, Pakistan and Afghanistan Department and Acting Director South Asia and Afghanistan Directorate
2011 to 2012 Home Office, Head, Border Security Unit
2010 to 2011 Home Office, Director of International Policy, UK Border Agency
2010 Higher Command and Staff Course, UK Defence Academy
2006 to 2009 Kuala Lumpur, Deputy High Commissioner
2003 to 2006 FCO, Deputy Head, Africa Department (Equatorial)
1998 to 2002 Brussels, Head, External Relations Team, UKDEL NATO
1997 to 1998 FCO, Head, Policy Team, Joint Export Promotion Department
1996 to 1997 FCO, Head, Money Laundering and Financial Crime Team
1994 to 1996 FCO, Head, Bosnia Team
1990 to 1993 Mexico City, Second Secretary (Press and Political)
1988 to 1990 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, Gibraltar and Cyprus

