Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in December 2018

Mr Colin Crooks LVO has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Published 5 July 2018
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Colin Crooks LVO has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in succession to Mr Alastair Morgan. Mr Crooks will take up his appointment in December 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Colin James Crooks

Married to: Young-kee Crooks

Children: Two

2015 to present Beijing, Minister Counsellor
2011 to 2015 EU Delegation Jakarta, Deputy Head of Mission, later Chargé d’Affaires (on loan to European External Action Service)
2009 to 2011 FCO, Deputy Head, South East Asia Department
2008 FCO, Senior Policy Adviser on North Korea
2008 Pyongyang, Chargé d’Affaires
2008 On loan to Cabinet Office - Stabilisation Adviser
2006 to 2008 FCO, Deputy Programme Director, Corporate Services
2002 to 2006 Washington, First Secretary
2000 to 2002 FCO, Principal Speechwriter to the Foreign Secretary
1999 to 2000 FCO, Head of Section, European Union Directorate
1995 to 1999 Seoul, Second Secretary, later First Secretary
1993 to 1995 Language Training (Korean)
1992 to 1993 FCO, Desk Officer, Latin America Department
1992 Joined FCO

