Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in December 2018
Mr Colin Crooks LVO has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Mr Colin Crooks LVO has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in succession to Mr Alastair Morgan. Mr Crooks will take up his appointment in December 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Colin James Crooks
Married to: Young-kee Crooks
Children: Two
|2015 to present
|Beijing, Minister Counsellor
|2011 to 2015
|EU Delegation Jakarta, Deputy Head of Mission, later Chargé d’Affaires (on loan to European External Action Service)
|2009 to 2011
|FCO, Deputy Head, South East Asia Department
|2008
|FCO, Senior Policy Adviser on North Korea
|2008
|Pyongyang, Chargé d’Affaires
|2008
|On loan to Cabinet Office - Stabilisation Adviser
|2006 to 2008
|FCO, Deputy Programme Director, Corporate Services
|2002 to 2006
|Washington, First Secretary
|2000 to 2002
|FCO, Principal Speechwriter to the Foreign Secretary
|1999 to 2000
|FCO, Head of Section, European Union Directorate
|1995 to 1999
|Seoul, Second Secretary, later First Secretary
|1993 to 1995
|Language Training (Korean)
|1992 to 1993
|FCO, Desk Officer, Latin America Department
|1992
|Joined FCO
