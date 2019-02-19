Press release

Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to South Sudan: May 2019

Mr Christopher Trott has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan.

Mr Christopher Trott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan in succession to Ms Alison Blackburne who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Trott will take up his appointment during May 2019.

Curriculum Vitae

Full name: Christopher John Trott

Married to: Sunna Trott

Children: Two

2016 to present FCO, UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan, and Head of Joint FCO/ Department for International Development (DFID) Sudan Unit
2016 Honiara, Acting High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Nauru
2011 to 2015 Cape Town, Consul General
2007 to 2011 Dakar, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Senegal, Mali, Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau
2004 to 2006 DFID, Deputy Head, Policy and Strategy, Post Conflict Reconstruction Unit
2003 to 2004 FCO, Deputy Head, Human Rights Policy Department
2003 Temporary Duties as Deputy Head of Mission in Kabul and Head of Consular Assistance Team in London
1999 to 2002 Tokyo, First Secretary (Political)
1996 to 1999 Tokyo, First Secretary (Commercial)

