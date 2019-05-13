Press release

Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to Russia - January 2020

Ms Deborah Bronnert CMG has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Published 13 May 2019
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Ms Deborah Bronnert CMG has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation in succession to Sir Laurie Bristow KCMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Bronnert will take up her appointment during January 2020.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Deborah Jane Bronnert

2019 FCO, Pre-posting preparation
2017 to 2019 FCO Director-General Economic and Global Issues, and Trustee of the British Council (2015-2019)
2014 to 2016 FCO, Chief Operating Officer
2011 to 2014 Harare, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2008 to 2011 FCO, Director, Prosperity, and G8 Foreign Affairs Sous-Sherpa
2006 to 2008 FCO, Head of Department, Europe Directorate
2005 to 2006 School of Slavonic and Eastern European Studies, University of London
2002 to 2005 Moscow, Economic and Trade Counsellor
1999 to 2001 FCO, Deputy Head, Southern European Department
1995 to 1999 European Commission, Cabinet of Commissioner Kinnock

