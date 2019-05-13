Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Russia - January 2020
Ms Deborah Bronnert CMG has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Russian Federation.
Ms Deborah Bronnert CMG has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation in succession to Sir Laurie Bristow KCMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Bronnert will take up her appointment during January 2020.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Deborah Jane Bronnert
|2019
|FCO, Pre-posting preparation
|2017 to 2019
|FCO Director-General Economic and Global Issues, and Trustee of the British Council (2015-2019)
|2014 to 2016
|FCO, Chief Operating Officer
|2011 to 2014
|Harare, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2008 to 2011
|FCO, Director, Prosperity, and G8 Foreign Affairs Sous-Sherpa
|2006 to 2008
|FCO, Head of Department, Europe Directorate
|2005 to 2006
|School of Slavonic and Eastern European Studies, University of London
|2002 to 2005
|Moscow, Economic and Trade Counsellor
|1999 to 2001
|FCO, Deputy Head, Southern European Department
|1995 to 1999
|European Commission, Cabinet of Commissioner Kinnock
