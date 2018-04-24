Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mexico in October 2018

Ms Corin Robertson has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to Mexico.

Published 24 April 2018
Ms Corin Robertson has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mexico in succession to Mr Duncan Taylor CBE who is retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Ms Robertson will take up her appointment in October 2018.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Corin Jean Stella Robertson

Married to: James Robertson

Children: 2

2017 Director, Influence Group, National Security Secretariat (October to December)
2014 to 2017 FCO, Director, Estates and Security
2011 to 2014 Ottawa, Deputy High Commissioner (Acting High Commissioner from November 2012 to June 2013)
2008 to 2011 FCO, Joint Head, Counter-Terrorism Department
2007 to 2008 FCO, Business Engagement Adviser
2004 to 2006 Brussels, First Secretary (Antici), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
2002 to 2004 Brussels, Head, European Parliament Section, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
2001 to 2002 FCO, Head, Gibraltar Section, Europe Directorate
2000 FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process, Middle East Department
1997 to 2000 Tokyo, Second Secretary (Global Issues/Trade Policy)
1995 to 1997 Full time language training (Japanese)
1994 to 1995 FCO, Desk Officer for Greece and Cyprus, Southern European Department

