Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mexico in October 2018
Ms Corin Robertson has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to Mexico.
Ms Corin Robertson has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mexico in succession to Mr Duncan Taylor CBE who is retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Ms Robertson will take up her appointment in October 2018.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Corin Jean Stella Robertson
Married to: James Robertson
Children: 2
|2017
|Director, Influence Group, National Security Secretariat (October to December)
|2014 to 2017
|FCO, Director, Estates and Security
|2011 to 2014
|Ottawa, Deputy High Commissioner (Acting High Commissioner from November 2012 to June 2013)
|2008 to 2011
|FCO, Joint Head, Counter-Terrorism Department
|2007 to 2008
|FCO, Business Engagement Adviser
|2004 to 2006
|Brussels, First Secretary (Antici), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
|2002 to 2004
|Brussels, Head, European Parliament Section, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
|2001 to 2002
|FCO, Head, Gibraltar Section, Europe Directorate
|2000
|FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process, Middle East Department
|1997 to 2000
|Tokyo, Second Secretary (Global Issues/Trade Policy)
|1995 to 1997
|Full time language training (Japanese)
|1994 to 1995
|FCO, Desk Officer for Greece and Cyprus, Southern European Department
Published 24 April 2018