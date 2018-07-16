Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon in September 2018
Mr Chris Rampling MBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon.
Mr Chris Rampling MBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon in succession to Mr Hugo Shorter who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Rampling will take up his appointment in September 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Christopher Maxwell Rampling MBE
Married to: Lies Lauwers
Children: Two
|2014 to 2018
|UK Permanent Representation to the EU’s Political and Security Committee, & Foreign, Defence and Development Counsellor
|2013 to 2014
|FCO: Head Corporate Services Programme
|2013
|Secondment to The Prince’s Trust
|2009 to 2013
|British Embassy Amman: Deputy Head of Mission
|2007 to 2009
|FCO: Deputy Head, Counter Proliferation Department
|2005 to 2007
|FCO: Team Leader, Turkey Team
|2002 to 2005
|British Embassy Tripoli: Political and Press Officer
|2000 to 2002
|FCO: Arabic language training
|1999 to 2000
|FCO: Desk Officer, Turkey/Malta
|1999
|Joined FCO
