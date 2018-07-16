Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon in September 2018

Mr Chris Rampling MBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon.

Published 16 July 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Chris Rampling MBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon
Mr Chris Rampling MBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon.

Mr Chris Rampling MBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lebanon in succession to Mr Hugo Shorter who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Rampling will take up his appointment in September 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Christopher Maxwell Rampling MBE

Married to: Lies Lauwers

Children: Two

2014 to 2018 UK Permanent Representation to the EU’s Political and Security Committee, & Foreign, Defence and Development Counsellor
2013 to 2014 FCO: Head Corporate Services Programme
2013 Secondment to The Prince’s Trust
2009 to 2013 British Embassy Amman: Deputy Head of Mission
2007 to 2009 FCO: Deputy Head, Counter Proliferation Department
2005 to 2007 FCO: Team Leader, Turkey Team
2002 to 2005 British Embassy Tripoli: Political and Press Officer
2000 to 2002 FCO: Arabic language training
1999 to 2000 FCO: Desk Officer, Turkey/Malta
1999 Joined FCO

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 16 July 2018

Related content