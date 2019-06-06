Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Indonesia - July 2019
Mr Owen Jenkins has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.
Mr Owen Jenkins has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in succession to Mr Moazzam Malik. Mr Jenkins will take up his appointment during July 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Owen John Jenkins
Married to: Catherine Margaret Jenkins
Children: Three
|2018 to present
|Full-time Language training (Indonesian)
|2018
|Private Sector secondment to Aberdeen Standard Life
|2014 to 2017
|FCO, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Director, South Asia and Afghanistan
|2012 to 2014
|FCO, Head, Western Balkans and European Union Enlargement Department, Europe Directorate
|2009 to 2011
|New Delhi, FCO/Department for International Development, Counsellor (Climate Change and Energy)
|2006 to 2009
|Brussels, First Secretary (Middle East), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
|2002 to 2006
|Buenos Aires, Head, Political, Economic and Press Affairs
|2002
|Full-time Language training (Spanish)
|2000 to 2002
|FCO, Head, Russia Section, Eastern Department
|1998 to 2000
|FCO, Head, Conventional Arms Control, Security Policy Department
|1994 to 1997
|Ankara, Second Secretary (Political and Public Diplomacy)
|1993 to 1994
|Full-time Language training (Turkish)
|1992 to 1993
|FCO, Sanctions then Desk Officer for Bosnia/Serbia, Eastern Adriatic Unit
|1992
|FCO, Desk Officer, Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (later Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe), Helsinki Summit
|1991
|Joined FCO and Full-time Language training (Spanish)
