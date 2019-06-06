Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Indonesia - July 2019

Mr Owen Jenkins has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Published 6 June 2019
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Owen Jenkins has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Mr Owen Jenkins has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Mr Owen Jenkins has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in succession to Mr Moazzam Malik. Mr Jenkins will take up his appointment during July 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Owen John Jenkins

Married to: Catherine Margaret Jenkins

Children: Three

2018 to present Full-time Language training (Indonesian)
2018 Private Sector secondment to Aberdeen Standard Life
2014 to 2017 FCO, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Director, South Asia and Afghanistan
2012 to 2014 FCO, Head, Western Balkans and European Union Enlargement Department, Europe Directorate
2009 to 2011 New Delhi, FCO/Department for International Development, Counsellor (Climate Change and Energy)
2006 to 2009 Brussels, First Secretary (Middle East), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
2002 to 2006 Buenos Aires, Head, Political, Economic and Press Affairs
2002 Full-time Language training (Spanish)
2000 to 2002 FCO, Head, Russia Section, Eastern Department
1998 to 2000 FCO, Head, Conventional Arms Control, Security Policy Department
1994 to 1997 Ankara, Second Secretary (Political and Public Diplomacy)
1993 to 1994 Full-time Language training (Turkish)
1992 to 1993 FCO, Sanctions then Desk Officer for Bosnia/Serbia, Eastern Adriatic Unit
1992 FCO, Desk Officer, Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (later Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe), Helsinki Summit
1991 Joined FCO and Full-time Language training (Spanish)

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 6 June 2019