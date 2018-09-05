Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Egypt in September 2018

Sir Geoffrey Adams KCMG has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt in succession to Mr John Casson CMG.

Sir Geoffrey Adams KCMG has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt in succession to Mr John Casson CMG. Sir Geoffrey will take up his appointment in September 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Geoffrey Adams

Married to: Mary Emma Baxter

Children: Two sons, one daughter

2013 to 2017 The Hague, Her Majesty’s Ambassador  
2009 to 2012 FCO, Director General (Political)  
2009 FCO, Director, Middle East and North Africa  
2006 to 2009 Tehran, Her Majesty’s Ambassador  
2003 to 2005 FCO, Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs  
2001 to 2003 Jerusalem, Consul General  
1998 to 2001 Cairo, Deputy Head of Mission  
1995 to 1998 Cabinet Office, European Secretariat  
1991 to 1994 Pretoria/Cape Town, First Secretary and Head of Political Section  
1987 to 1991 FCO, Private Secretary to the Permanent Under-Secretary  
1985 to 1987 Ecole Nationale d’Administration, Paris  
1982 to 1985 Jeddah, Third later Second Secretary (Political)  
1979 Joined Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service  

