Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Egypt in September 2018
Sir Geoffrey Adams KCMG has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt in succession to Mr John Casson CMG.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Geoffrey Adams
Married to: Mary Emma Baxter
Children: Two sons, one daughter
|2013 to 2017
|The Hague, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2009 to 2012
|FCO, Director General (Political)
|2009
|FCO, Director, Middle East and North Africa
|2006 to 2009
|Tehran, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2003 to 2005
|FCO, Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
|2001 to 2003
|Jerusalem, Consul General
|1998 to 2001
|Cairo, Deputy Head of Mission
|1995 to 1998
|Cabinet Office, European Secretariat
|1991 to 1994
|Pretoria/Cape Town, First Secretary and Head of Political Section
|1987 to 1991
|FCO, Private Secretary to the Permanent Under-Secretary
|1985 to 1987
|Ecole Nationale d’Administration, Paris
|1982 to 1985
|Jeddah, Third later Second Secretary (Political)
|1979
|Joined Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service
Published 5 September 2018