Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Chile in June 2018

Mr Jamie Bowden CMG OBE MVO has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Chile.

Published 25 April 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Jamie Bowden CMG OBE MVO
Mr Jamie Bowden CMG OBE MVO has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Chile.

Mr Jamie Bowden CMG OBE MVO has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Chile in succession to Ms Fiona Clouder. Mr Bowden will take up his appointment in June 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: James Nicholas Geoffrey Bowden CMG OBE MVO

Married to: Sarah Bowden

Children: Five

2017 Full time Spanish language training (London and Santiago)
2014 to 2017 Deputy Private Secretary to HRH The Prince of Wales
2011 to 2014 Muscat, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2006 to 2011 Bahrain, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2003 to 2006 Kuwait, Deputy Head of Mission with additional role on detachment as Deputy Head of Mission in Baghdad (six months)
2000 to 2003 GCHQ with additional roles between 2001-2002 as Deputy Head, Afghanistan Emergency Unit in London, and Deputy Head of Mission in Kabul (three months each)
1999 Riyadh, First Secretary (Economic and Commercial)
1996 to 1999 Washington, First Secretary (Political - covering Middle East affairs and counter terrorism policy)
1993 to 1996 FCO, Head of Political Section, UN Department
1991 to 1993 Khartoum, Second Secretary (Political and Information)
1990 Aden, Deputy (later Acting) Consul-General
1988 to 1990 Full-time Arabic Language Training (London and Cairo)
1987 FCO, Desk Officer, Republic of Ireland Department
1986 Joined FCO
1979 to 1986 British Army officer (The Royal Green Jackets)

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 25 April 2018

Related content