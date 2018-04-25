Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Chile in June 2018
Mr Jamie Bowden CMG OBE MVO has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Chile.
Mr Jamie Bowden CMG OBE MVO has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Chile in succession to Ms Fiona Clouder. Mr Bowden will take up his appointment in June 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: James Nicholas Geoffrey Bowden CMG OBE MVO
Married to: Sarah Bowden
Children: Five
|2017
|Full time Spanish language training (London and Santiago)
|2014 to 2017
|Deputy Private Secretary to HRH The Prince of Wales
|2011 to 2014
|Muscat, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2006 to 2011
|Bahrain, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2003 to 2006
|Kuwait, Deputy Head of Mission with additional role on detachment as Deputy Head of Mission in Baghdad (six months)
|2000 to 2003
|GCHQ with additional roles between 2001-2002 as Deputy Head, Afghanistan Emergency Unit in London, and Deputy Head of Mission in Kabul (three months each)
|1999
|Riyadh, First Secretary (Economic and Commercial)
|1996 to 1999
|Washington, First Secretary (Political - covering Middle East affairs and counter terrorism policy)
|1993 to 1996
|FCO, Head of Political Section, UN Department
|1991 to 1993
|Khartoum, Second Secretary (Political and Information)
|1990
|Aden, Deputy (later Acting) Consul-General
|1988 to 1990
|Full-time Arabic Language Training (London and Cairo)
|1987
|FCO, Desk Officer, Republic of Ireland Department
|1986
|Joined FCO
|1979 to 1986
|British Army officer (The Royal Green Jackets)
Further information
Published 25 April 2018