News story
Change of date for key stage 2 English reading test
Primary school teachers are reminded of the change to the order of key stage 2 (KS2) national curriculum tests (commonly called SATs) in May this year.
In autumn last year, we announced that the key stage 2 English reading test would be administered on Tuesday of test week, not Monday as in previous years. This was in response to views expressed about the order of the tests from headteachers and teachers during the 2017 primary assessment consultation.
Key stage 2 test timetable
|Date
|Subject
|Test paper
|Monday 14 May
|English grammar, punctuation and spelling
|Paper 1: spelling and Paper 2: questions
|Tuesday 15 May
|English reading
|English reading
|Wednesday 16 May
|Mathematics
|Paper 1: arithmetic and Paper 2: reasoning
|Thursday 17 May
|Mathematics
|Paper 3: reasoning
As you are aware, opening test packs early on the wrong day can lead to maladministration investigations, so please share this message with any colleagues involved in the administration of the KS2 tests this year.