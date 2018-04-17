Change of date for key stage 2 English reading test

In autumn last year, we announced that the key stage 2 English reading test would be administered on Tuesday of test week, not Monday as in previous years. This was in response to views expressed about the order of the tests from headteachers and teachers during the 2017 primary assessment consultation.

Key stage 2 test timetable

Date Subject Test paper Monday 14 May English grammar, punctuation and spelling Paper 1: spelling and Paper 2: questions Tuesday 15 May English reading English reading Wednesday 16 May Mathematics Paper 1: arithmetic and Paper 2: reasoning Thursday 17 May Mathematics Paper 3: reasoning

As you are aware, opening test packs early on the wrong day can lead to maladministration investigations, so please share this message with any colleagues involved in the administration of the KS2 tests this year.