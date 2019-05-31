Press release
Change of British High Commissioner to The Bahamas - August 2019
Mrs Sarah Dickson has been appointed High Commissioner to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as we open our resident High Commission in Nassau.
She will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Mr Asif Ahmad CMG, who will remain High Commissioner to Jamaica.
Mrs Dickson will take up her appointment during August 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Sarah Dickson
Married to: Philip Dickson
Children: Two daughters
|2015 to present
|Scotch Whisky Association, International Director (London)
|2012 to 2015
|Guatemala City, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Guatemala and Non-Resident Ambassador to Honduras
|2009 to 2010
|Madrid, British Embassy Chief of Staff, Spanish EU Presidency Project
|2008 to 2009
|Madrid, Project Manager, Corporate Change Projects
|2005 to 2008
|Madrid, Director of Communications
|2004
|FCO, Head of Consular and Africa Section, News Department
|2003 to 2004
|FCO, Head of Migration and Justice and Home Affairs section, European Union Department
|2002
|Madrid, First Secretary (Political/Military)
|2000 to 2002
|FCO, Head of International Security section, Security Policy Department
|1997 to 2000
|Buenos Aires, Second Secretary (Political)
|1996 to 1997
|Belgrade, Third Secretary (Overseas Development Assistance)
|1995 to 1996
|FCO, Desk Officer (Health and Social Affairs), European Union Department
