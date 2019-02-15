Press release
Change of British High Commissioner to Singapore: July 2019
Ms Kara Owen CVO has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore.
Ms Kara Owen CVO has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore in succession to Mr Scott Wightman CMG who will be transferring to another Civil Service appointment. Ms Owen will take up her appointment in July 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Kara Owen
Married to: Commandant (Rtd) William Tierney
Children: Two daughters
|2016 to present
|FCO, Director for the Americas
|2012 to 2016
|Paris, Deputy Head of Mission
|2011
|FCO, Head of Strategy, Communication and Training Department, Consular Directorate
|2009 to 2011
|FCO, Assistant Director, Head of Diversity and Equality
|2005 to 2009
|Hanoi, Deputy Head of Mission
|2005
|Secondment to the EU as Private Secretary to Head of the Aceh Monitoring Mission, Indonesia
|2003 to 2005
|FCO, Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary
|2001 to 2003
|FCO, Assistant Private Secretary to Junior Ministers
|2000
|FCO, Desk Officer, EU Social Policy, Europe Directorate
|1996 to 2000
|Hong Kong, Vice Consul (Consular) and then Vice Consul (Political), British Consulate General
|1993 to 1995
|FCO, Desk Officer, Russia
