Change of British High Commissioner to Singapore: July 2019

Published 15 February 2019
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Ms Kara Owen CVO has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore in succession to Mr Scott Wightman CMG who will be transferring to another Civil Service appointment. Ms Owen will take up her appointment in July 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Kara Owen

Married to: Commandant (Rtd) William Tierney

Children: Two daughters

2016 to present FCO, Director for the Americas
2012 to 2016 Paris, Deputy Head of Mission
2011 FCO, Head of Strategy, Communication and Training Department, Consular Directorate
2009 to 2011 FCO, Assistant Director, Head of Diversity and Equality
2005 to 2009 Hanoi, Deputy Head of Mission
2005 Secondment to the EU as Private Secretary to Head of the Aceh Monitoring Mission, Indonesia
2003 to 2005 FCO, Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary
2001 to 2003 FCO, Assistant Private Secretary to Junior Ministers
2000 FCO, Desk Officer, EU Social Policy, Europe Directorate
1996 to 2000 Hong Kong, Vice Consul (Consular) and then Vice Consul (Political), British Consulate General
1993 to 1995 FCO, Desk Officer, Russia

