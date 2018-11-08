Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Malaysia in April 2019

Mr Charles Hay MVO has been appointed British High Commissioner to Malaysia.

Published 8 November 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Charles Hay MVO
Mr Charles Hay MVO has been appointed British High Commissioner to Malaysia in succession to Ms Vicki Treadell CMG MVO. Mr Hay will take up his appointment in April 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Charles Hay

Married to: Pascale Sutherland

Children: Two daughters

2015 to 2018 Seoul, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2011 to 2014 FCO, Director, Consular Services
2009 to 2011 FCO, Assistant Director, HR Services, Human Resources Directorate
2006 to 2009 Madrid, Deputy Head of Mission and Counsellor (Political and Economic Affairs)
2004 to 2006 FCO, Head, G8 Presidency Team
1999 to 2004 Brussels, First Secretary (Economic and Finance), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
1998 to 1999 FCO, Press Officer
1996 to 1998 Prague, Second Secretary (Press and Political)
1993 to 1995 FCO, Desk Officer, Security Policy Department
1987 to 1993 British Army, Captain, the Gordon Highlanders. Service including in Northern Ireland, Berlin, Cyprus, Falklands

