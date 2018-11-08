Press release
Change of British High Commissioner to Malaysia in April 2019
Mr Charles Hay MVO has been appointed British High Commissioner to Malaysia.
Mr Charles Hay MVO has been appointed British High Commissioner to Malaysia in succession to Ms Vicki Treadell CMG MVO. Mr Hay will take up his appointment in April 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Charles Hay
Married to: Pascale Sutherland
Children: Two daughters
|2015 to 2018
|Seoul, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2011 to 2014
|FCO, Director, Consular Services
|2009 to 2011
|FCO, Assistant Director, HR Services, Human Resources Directorate
|2006 to 2009
|Madrid, Deputy Head of Mission and Counsellor (Political and Economic Affairs)
|2004 to 2006
|FCO, Head, G8 Presidency Team
|1999 to 2004
|Brussels, First Secretary (Economic and Finance), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
|1998 to 1999
|FCO, Press Officer
|1996 to 1998
|Prague, Second Secretary (Press and Political)
|1993 to 1995
|FCO, Desk Officer, Security Policy Department
|1987 to 1993
|British Army, Captain, the Gordon Highlanders. Service including in Northern Ireland, Berlin, Cyprus, Falklands
