Change of British High Commissioner to Belize in October 2018
Ms Claire Evans OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to Belize.
Ms Claire Evans OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to Belize in succession to Mr Peter Hughes OBE. Ms Evans will take up her appointment in October 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Claire Elizabeth Evans
|2012 to present
|FCO, Deputy Director, Protocol Directorate
|2008 to 2012
|Doha, Deputy Head of Mission
|2003 to 2007
|Dubai, Deputy Consul General and Director of Trade and Investment
|2000 to 2002
|FCO, Deputy Head, Human Resources Operations (Americas, Africa and Middle East), Personnel Department
|1998 to 1999
|FCO, Deputy Head, Recruitment Section
|1996 to 1998
|FCO, Desk Officer, UK/Russia Bilateral Desk, Eastern Department
|1992 to 1995
|Islamabad, Third Secretary (Commercial)
|1989 to 1992
|Jakarta, Deputy Head of Management
|1988 to 1989
|FCO, Executive Assistant, Secretary of State Private Office
|1987 to 1988
|FCO, Executive Assistant, Personnel Services
Published 1 August 2018