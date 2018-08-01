Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Belize in October 2018

Ms Claire Evans OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to Belize in succession to Mr Peter Hughes OBE. Ms Evans will take up her appointment in October 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Claire Elizabeth Evans

2012 to present FCO, Deputy Director, Protocol Directorate
2008 to 2012 Doha, Deputy Head of Mission
2003 to 2007 Dubai, Deputy Consul General and Director of Trade and Investment
2000 to 2002 FCO, Deputy Head, Human Resources Operations (Americas, Africa and Middle East), Personnel Department
1998 to 1999 FCO, Deputy Head, Recruitment Section
1996 to 1998 FCO, Desk Officer, UK/Russia Bilateral Desk, Eastern Department
1992 to 1995 Islamabad, Third Secretary (Commercial)
1989 to 1992 Jakarta, Deputy Head of Management
1988 to 1989 FCO, Executive Assistant, Secretary of State Private Office
1987 to 1988 FCO, Executive Assistant, Personnel Services

